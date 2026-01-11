Defence Minister warns terrorism sponsors, urges Nigerians to support security agencies

Musa

By Kingsley Omonobi

ABUJA — The Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa (rtd), has warned Nigerians and others who provide support to terrorists, bandits, insurgents and other criminal elements to desist immediately, declaring that the Federal Government has given security agencies a clear mandate to act decisively against them.

General Musa issued the warning on Saturday while speaking as the Special Guest of Honour at the Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day 2026 Golf Tournament held at the TYB Golf Resort and Country Club, Yar’Adua Barracks, Abuja.

He called on Nigerians to continue supporting the Armed Forces and other security agencies in their efforts to restore peace and stability across the country.

“I call on all Nigerians to continue to support the Armed Forces and security agencies and work for peace,” the minister said. “Those who are still supporting bandits, criminals, insurgents and terrorists should stop forthwith.

“As the saying goes, the friend of a thief is a thief. If we get to the battlefield and you are among them, whatever happens to them happens to you. It is therefore important for good Nigerians to provide necessary information to security agencies.”

The defence minister explained that the Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration was not only to honour fallen heroes but also to appreciate serving personnel and their families for their sacrifices to the nation.

“The significance is to ensure that members of the Armed Forces are not forgotten, that their sacrifices are appreciated, including the families of those who have passed on,” he said.

He added that the event was also meant to encourage serving personnel and reassure them of the nation’s support, noting that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has consistently demonstrated commitment to the welfare and operational effectiveness of the Armed Forces.

In his remarks, the Chief of Defence Staff, General Olufemi Oluyede, said President Tinubu had given the Armed Forces a clear mandate to ensure peace and security across Nigeria.

He urged Nigerians to promptly report suspicious activities to security agencies, stressing that timely information could help prevent attacks and save lives.

“As soon as you see something, say something, so that action can be taken,” Oluyede said. “The Armed Forces are always ready to react. Security is everybody’s business, and Nigerians must support their Armed Forces to make the country safer.”

The Chief of Defence Staff also thanked Nigerians for their continued support, acknowledging the sacrifices made by military personnel in protecting the nation.

Earlier, the Captain of the TYB Golf Club, Brigadier General Nichols Ashinze, said the golf tournament was one of several activities lined up for the 2026 Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day.

He noted that over 100 golfers were participating in the tournament and described the inclusion of the golfing community as a privilege in honouring the Armed Forces.