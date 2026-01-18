Defence Minister Musa lists four factors hindering Nigeria’s security efforts

Minister of Defence, Gen. Christopher Musa (rtd)

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

As Nigeria continues to grapple with persistent security challenges across several regions, the Minister of Defence, General Christopher Gwabin Musa (rtd), has identified four major obstacles undermining efforts to restore lasting peace and stability in the country.

Speaking in an interview with BBC Hausa Service, monitored by our correspondent in Kaduna, Musa said the Federal Government is adopting a comprehensive approach to security by combining military operations with non-kinetic strategies.

However, he acknowledged that significant difficulties remain, stressing the urgent need to secure Nigeria’s borders to prevent the inflow and movement of criminal elements.

Nigeria has battled Boko Haram insurgency for over 15 years, with the group still capable of launching sporadic attacks that restrict farming and fishing activities, especially in the North-East. In the South-East, separatist agitation linked to IPOB has persisted, with armed groups imposing illegal sit-at-home orders and allegedly carrying out targeted killings of civilians.

Similarly, long-standing conflicts between farmers and herders continue to destabilize parts of North-Central Nigeria, while banditry, mass killings, and kidnappings for ransom in the North-West have led to widespread displacement and economic decline.

Despite government interventions, including the establishment of new military bases in flashpoints and the procurement of weapons from foreign countries, the security situation remains fragile.

Explaining the challenges, Musa, who was appointed Defence Minister less than three months ago, outlined the following key factors:

Intelligence Compromise and Community Collaboration with Criminals.

The Defence Minister lamented that some local residents aid bandits by supplying food, logistics, and sensitive information on troop movements.

“We are appealing to people to stop dealing with these criminals. Those who feed them, sell goods to them, or give them information should desist. Any money earned from such dealings is blood money, and God will hold everyone accountable,” he warned.

He emphasized that community cooperation is critical to defeating banditry and terrorism, adding that Nigeria is also working closely with neighboring countries such as Niger, Chad, Cameroon, and Benin because security threats transcend borders.

Porous Borders

Musa said Nigeria’s extensive and poorly secured borders have enabled foreign criminals to enter the country, carry out attacks, and escape easily.

He revealed plans to strengthen border security, including the possibility of constructing physical barriers in strategic areas to curb illegal crossings and arms smuggling.

“If we build border barriers, it will help prevent criminals from bringing in weapons and freely entering the country to commit crimes and flee,” he said.

Lack of Credible Intelligence

Reiterating the importance of grassroots intelligence, the Minister urged citizens to provide timely and reliable information to security agencies.

“People should understand that whenever they see these criminals, they should find a way to report to us.

When we were in Maiduguri, this was what helped us most. That is why we keep appealing to the public to stop collaborating with them and instead give us useful intelligence,” he explained.

Negotiation and Payment of Ransom

Musa firmly rejected dialogue, amnesty, or ransom payments as viable solutions to banditry and terrorism. He cautioned state governments and communities against engaging in negotiations with armed groups.

“These people do not understand peace talks. It is all deception. Whenever they come for dialogue, they want something. If you agree, they will turn against you again,” he said.

According to him, ransom payments and negotiations only encourage criminality by making terrorism appear profitable, leading to the emergence of more armed groups.

“It undermines our efforts because once this happens, everyone feels entitled to negotiate so they won’t be attacked, while the killing continues,” the Defence Minister added.

Musa concluded by calling for collective national resolve, stressing that defeating insecurity requires discipline, cooperation, and an end to all forms of support for criminal networks.