Dangote Refinery boosts domestic petrol supply by 64% as imports decline

Dangote Refinery

By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

ABUJA — Supply of premium motor spirit (petrol) from Dangote Refinery surged by 64.1 percent in December 2025, reaching 32 million litres per day, up from 19.5 million litres per day in November, according to the latest data from the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA).

The increase in domestic supply coincided with a 19 percent decline in petrol imports, which fell by 9.9 million litres per day to 42.2 million litres, compared to 52.1 million litres in November.

The NMDPRA report also showed that daily petrol consumption rose by 10.8 million litres (20.4 percent) to 63.7 million litres, compared with 52.9 million litres in the previous month. The consumption figures were based on volumes delivered into the domestic market.

The agency noted that Dangote Refinery, a $20 billion facility, accounted for all domestic petrol supply and achieved an average daily capacity utilization of 62.94 percent in December. The report confirmed that the three government-owned refineries operated by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.) remained shut throughout the month.

On diesel supply, the NMDPRA said average daily automated gas oil (AGO) supply fell by 12.25 percent to 17.9 million litres, down from 20.4 million litres in November. Domestic refineries—including Dangote, Port Harcourt Refinery Company, Aradel, Edo, and Wlatersmith—supplied 7 million litres per day.

Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) supply rose slightly to 5,201 metric tons per day in December from 5,000 mt/day in November, with retail prices ranging between N1,120 and N1,600 per kilogramme.

The data highlights the growing role of Dangote Refinery in meeting Nigeria’s domestic fuel demand while reducing reliance on imports.