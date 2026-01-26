Customs generates ₦7 trillion revenue in 2025 — CGC Adeniyi

Comptroller General of the NCS, Mr Adewale Adeniyi

By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief & Gabriel Ewepu

The Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) generated a total revenue of ₦7 trillion in 2025.

The Comptroller-General of Customs, Mr. Bashir Adeniyi, disclosed this on Monday in Abuja during the celebration of International Customs Day and the official launch of the Time Release Study.

Adeniyi said the revenue performance reflected improved trade facilitation, enhanced compliance, and sustained reforms within the Service.

He noted that the introduction of technology-driven processes and closer collaboration with stakeholders contributed significantly to the revenue growth recorded in 2025.

The Comptroller-General reaffirmed the commitment of the NCS to balancing revenue generation with trade facilitation, adding that ongoing reforms would further improve efficiency and transparency in customs operations.