Court grants Anthony Joshua’s driver bail, adjourns trial to Feb 25

Adeniyi Mobolaji Kayode (C), the driver charged in the car crash that injured Anthony Joshua and killed his friends, walks at a court in Sagamu on January 20, 2026. Adeniyi Mobolaji Kayode, 46, was driving the former two-time heavyweight champion Joshua and two of his friends, Latif Ayodele and Sina Ghami when their Lexus SUV rammed into a stationary truck. Kayode faces multiple reckless driving charges as well as a charge of driving without a license. (Photo by Tonye BAKARE / AFP)

By James Ogunnaike

ABEOKUTA —A Magistrate’s Court sitting in Sagamu, Sagamu Local Government Area of Ogun State, has granted bail to Adeniyi Kayode, the driver, who conveyed former world heavyweight boxing champion, Anthony Joshua, and two members of his team before a fatal road accident.

Kayode was admitted to bail in the sum of N5 million, with two sureties, while the court adjourned the case until February 25, 2026, for further hearing.

The 46-year-old driver is standing trial over a crash that claimed the lives of Joshua’s personal trainer, Latif Ayodele, and his strength and conditioning coach, Sina Ghami.

Kayode was arraigned on January 2 before Magistrate Olufunilayo Somefun on a four-count charge bordering on dangerous driving causing death, reckless and negligent driving, driving without due care and attention resulting in bodily harm and damage to property, and driving without a valid national driver’s licence.

The offences are said to be contrary to provisions of the Federal Highway Act, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 (as applicable in Ogun State).

At the hearing, the prosecution counsel, Nijiwe Richard, applied for an adjournment to enable the prosecution transmit the case file to the Ogun State Attorney General’s office through the Department of Public Prosecutions for legal advice, in the interest of justice.