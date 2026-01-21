Court dismisses Anyanwu’s suit seeking recognition as PDP national secretary

Samuel Anyanwu

Dapo Akinrefon

ABUJA— A Federal High Court in Abuja has dismissed a suit instituted by Samuel Anyanwu seeking recognition as the National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

The presiding judge, Mohammed Umar, dismissed the suit on Tuesday after U. C. Njemanze‑Aku, Anyanwu’s lawyer, told the court that his client’s tenure as PDP’s national secretary expired in December 2025.

In the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/254/2025, Anyanwu had asked the court to restrain the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, and Umar Damagum, the PDP chairman at the time, from accepting, acting on, or giving effect to any correspondence from the party not signed by him.

When the case came up for hearing on Tuesday, Anyanwu’s lawyer said the matter had been overtaken by events and should not proceed.

“In the interest of justice, I apply to withdraw this matter to save the time of the court,” he said.

Akintayo Balogun, INEC’s counsel, said the suit ought not to have been instituted in the first instance.

Balogun asked the court to dismiss the suit with a cost of N1 million.

M. O. Akpan, Damagum’s lawyer, adopted Balogun’s submission.

After hearing arguments from all parties, the judge dismissed the suit without awarding any costs.

“Since you have joined issues, I am going to dismiss this matter. The matter is hereby dismissed,” he ruled.

The PDP national secretary position was the subject of litigation, with Anyanwu, Sunday Udeh-Okoye, and Setonji Koshoedo laying claim to the office.