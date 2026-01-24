Copyright: Bimbo Ademoye vows to fight as ‘Where Love Lives’ demonetised on YouTube

Filmmaker Bimbo Ademoye has vowed to take on a certain Emmanuel Davies who has claimed ownership of a song used in the film Where Love Lives.

Released in December 2025, the movie has recorded over 18 million views on YouTube.

Davies’ claim has led to the demonetisation of the movie.

Ademoye said in an Instagram post on Saturday that Davies uploaded the song to Spotify and other streaming platforms, listing himself as the composer.

The actress insisted that she holds full rights to the soundtrack.

“For clarity, I woke up to monetization on our movie where love lives being taken down. A song I have full ownership of, a track I fully own with full approval from the artist was lifted and claimed by one emmanuel Davies,” she wrote.

“Not only did he steal MY SONG, he claimed copyrights and took monetization which means he’s claiming the money from the movie belongs to him. I’m not an irresponsible person, I do not take what doesn’t belong to me, I do all my findings before uploading a movie. I pay for all the soundtracks I use in My movie.

“Why one person would wake up one day, steal my song and claim it to be his own, I don’t know. But this is me saying, Emmanuel Davies, until I see you behind bars, I will not rest. I’d let the authorities do their job.”

Ademoye suffered same fate after her movie, To Be A Friend, had generated millions of views on YouTube.

The movie star insisted she would not settle out of court with the individual claiming copyright ownership.