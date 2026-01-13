Community pharmacies are recognised health facilities, ACPN insists

Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria

By Chioma Obinna

The Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria, ACPN, yesterday reaffirmed that community pharmacies are legally recognised health facilities in Nigeria, following a recent public debate on the scope of services provided within pharmacy practice.

In a press statement jointly signed by its National Chairman, Ambrose Ezeh and National Secretary

Omokhafe Ashoreleadership, the ACPN responded to comments credited to the President of the National Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists of Nigeria, AMLSN, Dr. Casmir Ifeanyi, which raised concerns about diagnostic activities within pharmacy premises.

The ACPN described the comments as a misunderstanding of existing health policies and regulatory frameworks guiding pharmacy practice in Nigeria.

According to the association, community pharmacies operate within clearly defined legal and professional boundaries and remain subject to oversight by relevant regulatory authorities.

The pharmacists’ body noted that point-of-care testing, particularly the use of Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT) kits for conditions such as malaria, is encouraged by the Federal Ministry of Health as part of national disease control strategies.

The association explained that confirming malaria infection before dispensing antimalarial medicines aligns with the National Malaria Policy and helps to prevent drug misuse and resistance.

“Community pharmacies play a critical role in safeguarding patients by ensuring rational drug use, especially for common conditions that account for a large proportion of outpatient visits,” the statement said.

The ACPN further clarified that Nigerian law allows healthcare providers, including pharmacies, hospitals, and other stakeholders, to operate laboratory services where such facilities are duly registered and licensed by the appropriate regulatory bodies. It stressed, however, that community pharmacies without registered laboratory units are expected to comply strictly with existing laws and professional guidelines.

Citing the National Health Act of 2014, the association emphasized that pharmacies are officially recognised as health facilities and form an integral part of Nigeria’s healthcare delivery system.

On the structure of modern pharmacy practice, the ACPN explained that the integration of limited retail or supermarket sections within some pharmacy outlets is an internationally accepted model designed to improve patient convenience and support holistic health outcomes. It noted that similar models exist in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other advanced health systems, where pharmacies combine professional services with access to health-related consumer goods.

The association also highlighted the historical contribution of pharmacy practice to healthcare innovation, pointing out that several widely used health and nutrition products originated from pharmacists’ work in community settings.

Reaffirming its commitment to collaboration, the ACPN described medical laboratory scientists as long-standing partners in healthcare delivery and expressed confidence that inter-professional cooperation remains essential for strengthening Nigeria’s health system.

The association assured members of the public that it would continue to work with the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, PSN, and statutory regulatory councils to uphold good pharmacy practice, protect patient safety, and ensure compliance with national health laws and standards.