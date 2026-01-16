Communities deserted in Benue as fresh herders’ attack leaves 2 dead

By Peter Duru

Makurdi— Residents of Turan District in Kwande Local Government Area, LGA, of Benue State were once again plunged into grief following a fresh attack by suspected armed herders that claimed the lives of two farmers and displaced several others.

The attack, which occurred Wednesday afternoon in Imande Avur and extended to nearby communities of Abande and Mbaikyor in Turan District, was carried out by armed men who invaded the area, causing panic and forcing residents to flee their homes.

Those killed were identified as Elder Abur Alam and his son, Ikyaa—both described as peaceful farmers who were attacked while going about their daily farming activities.

A former councillor in Kwande LGA, Mr. Lawrence Akerigba, confirmed the incident and expressed deep concern over the recurring violence in the area.

“Again, there was a brutal attack on our community yesterday. Two innocent farmers were killed, several people have been displaced, and fear has taken over the entire area,” Akerigba said.

He disclosed that communities in Turan have come under sustained attacks over the past two weeks, resulting in daily killings, destruction of livelihoods, and mass displacement of residents.

“Our people are being attacked and killed every day. It appears the government has forgotten about us. These attacks have become frequent, unchecked, and devastating,” he lamented.

Akerigba further alleged a lack of timely security response to the attacks, noting that affected families have received no meaningful support despite the growing humanitarian crisis.

He described the situation as a wake-up call, urging the government and security agencies to take immediate steps to halt the attacks, protect lives, and restore peace to the affected communities.

Contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Udeme Edet, said she had yet to receive information on the incident.