Collapse: Ikorodu school building already marked for demolition – Lagos govt

…As Sanwo-Olu orders relocation of pupils

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government has expressed regret over the Odokekere High School, Ikorodu, building collapse, saying it had earlier been marked for demolition to pave way for the construction of a befitting classroom edifice before the unfortunate incident occurred.

The clarification was contained in a statement issued and signed by the management of Lagos State Government, Special Committee on Rehabilitation of Public Schools, SCRPS, on Friday.

Recall that the bungalow classroom block collapsed late Thursday at Odokekere High School in Ikorodu, Lagos. There was no casualty recorded.

The statement read in part, “SCRPS, received with shock, the sad news of the bungalow classroom block which collapsed late Thursday, at Odokekere High School in Ikorodu, Lagos.

“The state government regrets the unfortunate incident. However, a classified information from the SCRPS office reveals that the classroom block had already been marked for demolition in order to construct a befitting classroom edifice that will accommodate the huge population of students in the school.

“We also wish to state that no casualty was recorded at the building collapse. All of our students are in perfect condition.

“The Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has also ordered immediate relocation of the pupils to nearby schools, so as not to disrupt their academic activities.

“A team of the officials of SCRPS will be visiting the school today, to have an on-the-spot assessment of the incident, in order to enable government work out modalities, to begin immediate construction of an ultra-modern classroom block, that will accommodate the huge population in the school.”