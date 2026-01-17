Coalition: Tinubu a strategic leader; only God can remove him in 2027 — Prophet Sam Ojo

By Idowu Bankole

Ibadan — The General Overseer of Freedom Apostolic Revival International Ministry, Prophet Samuel Adebayo Ojo, has described President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as a strategic leader, saying the outcome of the 2027 general elections ultimately lies in the hands of God.

Prophet Ojo made the remarks at the Mount of Glory, Ibadan, while ministering at a 24-hour Men’s Marathon Prayer Programme that attracted men from across Nigeria and different parts of the world.

Addressing participants, the renowned global cleric emphasised that leadership is divinely permitted and urged Nigerians to continually uphold the nation and its leaders in prayer, stressing the need for peace, unity and stability.

According to him, President Tinubu’s leadership style reflects strategic thinking and resilience, noting that sustained prayers for national leaders are vital to Nigeria’s progress and development.

The marathon men’s prayer programme, Prophet Sam Ojo said, was designed to spiritually equip men for leadership roles in their homes and society. The event featured motivational talks and discussions centred on building strong family values, responsible leadership and taking spiritual dominion as men.

The programme also included healing and deliverance sessions, with participants engaging in extended periods of worship, intercession and personal ministry.

Prophet Ojo called on men to remain committed to prayer and godly principles, stressing that spiritually empowered men play a critical role in shaping families, communities and the future of the nation.

The 24-hour prayer marathon concluded with prayers for Nigeria, families, communities and the nation’s leadership.

Vanguard News Nigeria