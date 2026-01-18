Cleric warns of more global tension, power struggle

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Nigeria-based prophetess, Bright Ndibunwa, has warned of escalating political power struggles, leadership battles, and shifting global alliances, saying some countries may soon be forced into difficult geopolitical choices.

Speaking during recent public engagements Ndibunwa, popularly known as Bright the Seer, said the world is entering a period of heightened political tension, marked by internal resistance, coups, and unstable leadership across several regions.

“There are power tussles among presidents and global leaders. Leadership battles are increasing, and if not properly managed, some of these issues will affect neighbouring countries,” she said.

She pointed to unrest in the United States, including internal resistance and governance challenges, suggesting that political developments linked to former President Donald Trump would continue to generate controversy.

On global alliances, Ndibunwa warned that neutrality may no longer be sustainable for some nations, saying, “some Arab leaders will soon be forced to choose between America and Russia. Neutrality will not be an option for everyone,” she added.

Ndibunwa also referenced emerging opposition movements in Russia and Afghanistan, noting that women and students in Afghanistan could form resistance groups with backing from external forces. She further spoke on security concerns in parts of Asia, including the Philippines, and the sudden death of a high-profile actor in India.

She also raised concerns about internal challenges within Christian leadership, warning of betrayal, internal conflicts, and the need for accountability in some prominent ministries.

“I saw conspiracy and betrayal around certain altars. This is a call for caution, prayer, and spiritual accountability,” she said, referencing tensions involving well-known clerics.

She also addressed health challenges affecting senior prophetic figures, noting that illness can sometimes serve as a warning rather than punishment.

“Sickness is sometimes a call to rest and realignment,” she said, while reflecting on the pressures faced by religious leaders.