Clarivo Oil plans world-class refinery in Nigeria – CEO, Obidike

By Nwafor Sunday

Clarivo Oil and Gas, led by Chief Obidike Chukwuebuka, has announced plans to develop a world-class oil refinery in Calabar, Cross River State, aimed at boosting Nigeria’s downstream oil and gas sector.

Speaking to journalists, Chief Obidike said the project will be implemented in phases, in collaboration with foreign partners to bring advanced technical expertise and international industry standards.

The planned refinery will feature state-of-the-art technologies, including crude distillation, catalytic cracking, and hydrotreating units, enabling the production of high-quality petroleum products such as petrol, diesel, and aviation fuel.

The phased approach will begin with feasibility studies and front-end engineering design, followed by construction of core processing units, and conclude with installation of secondary units and commissioning.

Chief Obidike noted that the refinery aims to increase domestic refining capacity, reduce dependence on imported petroleum products, and enhance Nigeria’s energy security. He added that the project is expected to create significant employment across engineering, construction, operations, and logistics, while facilitating technology transfer through partnerships with international EPC contractors and investors.

On funding, he revealed that agreements with foreign stakeholders are being finalized to provide both technical and financial support. The refinery is projected to come online within five years, following the completion of all project phases and regulatory approvals.