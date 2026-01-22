Chieftaincy Stool: ‘We want a monarch, not regent’, Olore in council tells Aiyedatiwa

…We’ve kick started process of having a king

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Olore in council, in Odigbo council area of Ondo state, has rejected the decision of the state government to appoint a regent in place of a substantive traditional ruler.

Recall that the late monarch of the town, Oba Oba Johnson Akintomide, joined his ancestors six year ago.

The Olore in council who comprises, the High Chief (the Iwarefa), the Olojas – Chiefs and women Chiefs and Youth in Council, have demanded for a substantive monarch and not a regent.

High Chief Tope Ijiniga, who spoke on behalf of the council, said that the period required for the emergence of a regent has lapsed, and the kingdom has begun the process of having a substantive Oba to oversee its customary affairs.

According to Ijiniga, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Amidu Takuro, had summoned the Olore in Council to an urgent meeting to discuss the appointment, and suggested High Chief Akindele Aladenika as the proposed regent without the consensus of the Olore in Council.

Ijiniga said “The Olore in Council objects to the appointment, the period required for the emergence of a regent has lapsed, and the kingdom has begun the process of having a substantive Oba oversee its customary affairs.

“The council views the request as a cultural coup that may disrupt the peace and tranquility of the Ore Kingdom.

“Six years after the demise of the late Olore Oba Johnson, a regent for a commercial town in Ondo state is not appropriate and a substantive king is needed.

“The council views the request as a cultural coup that may disrupt the peace and tranquility of the Ore Kingdom.

“Olore in council should be allowed to select a warrant chief to fastrack the process of selecting a new Olore .

They therefore pleaded that “Due process should prevail, and the consensus candidate should be presented. Six years after the demise of the late Olore Oba Johnson is long overdue for a regent; a substantive king is agitated for and that the existing peace should reign.”

The council, however urged the Governor of Ondo State, Hon Lucky Aiyedatiwa, to come to their aid and ensure that due process must prevail.