Chief Imam of Ilorin dies at 75

The Chief Imam of Ilorin and Chairman of the Kwara Council of Ulama, Sheikh Bashir Solihu, has died at the age of 75.

The Chairman of the Islamic Missionaries Association (IMAN), Sheikh Abdullahi Nurudeen-Adana, confirmed the demise of the Chief Imam to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin on Monday.

Nurudeen-Adana, who spoke with NAN at the Palace of the Emir of Ilorin, said the late Chief Imam died during an undisclosed illness.

According to him, Solihu rose through years of dedicated Islamic scholarship and service to become one of the most influential religious leaders in Kwara.

He served as the 12th Chief Imam of the Ilorin Emirate, a position he held for over four decades, following his appointment in 1983.

“Throughout his long tenure, the late Chief Imam was widely known for his deep understanding of Islamic teachings, firm leadership in religious affairs, and consistent advocacy for peace, unity, and religious tolerance among Muslims and the wider society,” he said.

The IMAN chairman described the death of the Chief Imam as shocking and an unmitigated disaster.

He condoled the Emir of Ilorin, members of the Kwara Council of Ulama and citizens of the Ilorin Emirate.

Vanguard News