Catholic Bishops endorse federal insecurity fight, call for human-centred tax reforms

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti — Catholic Bishops of the Ibadan Ecclesiastical Province have expressed support for the Federal Government’s renewed efforts to tackle insecurity across Nigeria, while urging tax authorities to implement ongoing tax reforms with fairness, transparency and sensitivity to the welfare of citizens.

The bishops made the call in a communiqué jointly signed by the Chairman and Secretary of the Province, Most Rev. ‘Leke Gabriel Abegunrin and Most Rev. John Akin Oyejola, at the end of their provincial meeting held at the Jubilee Conference Centre in Ibadan.

On security challenges, the bishops commended the Federal Government for taking decisive steps against rising criminality, including banditry, kidnapping and insurgency, noting that recent developments suggest insecurity can be reduced when authorities demonstrate strong political will.

They urged federal, state and local governments to sustain the momentum by implementing courageous policies, strengthening collaboration with local and international partners, adequately funding and equipping security agencies, and continuously educating the public to enhance safety.

The communiqué further called for consistent application of the law, stressing that all citizens, regardless of religion, tribe or status, should be protected equally under the law.

Regarding the ongoing tax reforms, the bishops warned against the negative effects of misinformation and poor implementation, urging authorities to continue public engagement, give the reforms a human face, and allow vulnerable citizens time to adjust before strict enforcement.

They emphasised that fairness, transparency and accountability must guide the tax reform process, warning that any perception of injustice could further erode public trust amid economic hardship.

The communiqué read in part:

“We support the recent zealous approach of the Federal Government in addressing insecurity in Nigeria. When governments demonstrate political will, insecurity can be curtailed. We urge authorities at all levels to sustain this effort through courageous policies, collaboration, adequate funding, equipping security agencies, and public education. Federal, State and Local Authorities must work together to criminalise and prosecute all forms of criminality if the effort is to succeed. All Nigerians should unite to reestablish security, peace and safety of all.”

“On tax reforms, despite efforts to explain the benefits for the poor and less privileged, misinformation has created anxieties. We urge the government to continue engagement, give the reforms a human face, and allow vulnerable citizens time to adapt before full enforcement. Fairness, transparency and accountability must guide the process,” the communiqué added.