Canadian Dollar to Naira exchange rate today, January 23, 2026

The Canadian Dollar (CAD) has seen a period of relative stability against the Nigerian Naira during early trading on Friday, January 23, 2026. As the third week of the year draws to a close, both the official and parallel markets are reflecting a broader trend of currency consolidation in the Nigerian foreign exchange landscape.

Official Market Trends

In the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM), the Canadian Dollar is currently trading at an average rate of 1,028.53 per Naira. The market opened the day with the CAD positioned at approximately 1,029.88, showing a very slight appreciation for the Naira as the session progressed.

This performance in the official window follows the central bank’s efforts to maintain liquidity across multiple currency pairs beyond the US Dollar. Financial analysts observe that the Canadian Dollar’s movement today is largely influenced by steady mid-market rates and a consistent supply of foreign exchange intended for education and business travel allowances, which remain high-priority sectors for CAD demand in Nigeria.

Parallel Market Performance

The parallel market continues to hold a premium over the official rate, though the gap remains within the stable margins observed throughout the month. In major hubs like Lagos and Abuja, Bureau De Change operators are quoting the Canadian Dollar between 1,070 and 1,095.

Traders report that while there is consistent demand for the Canadian Dollar—primarily driven by Nigerians funding tuition fees and immigration-related expenses—the market has not experienced the volatile spikes seen in late 2025. The availability of CAD in the informal sector is reportedly adequate to meet the current retail demand, preventing significant upward pressure on the rate.

Summary of Current Rates

NFEM (Official) Opening: 1,029.88

NFEM (Official) Current: 1,028.53

Parallel Market Range: 1,070 – 1,095

The stability of the CAD-NGN pair today is seen as a reflection of the broader resilience of the Naira. With Nigeria’s foreign reserves showing signs of growth and the central bank maintaining a transparent price discovery mechanism, the outlook for the remainder of the quarter suggests a continuation of this range-bound trading.