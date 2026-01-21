Canada ‘lives because of the United States’ – Trump

US President Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump took aim Wednesday at Canada, saying it “should be grateful” to Washington, a day after Prime Minister Mark Carney warned of a rupture to the US-led global system.
“I watched your prime minister yesterday. He wasn’t so grateful,” Trump told the World Economic Forum of Carney’s speech, which drew a rare standing ovation from the Davos audience.
“Canada lives because of the United States. Remember that, Mark, the next time you make your statements,” Trump said.
AFP
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