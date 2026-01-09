Business Enabling Reforms: Zamfara MDAs receive ICT equipment

The Zamfara State Government has distributed ICT equipment to ministries, departments and agencies to deepen business enabling reforms in the state.

The ICT equipment was procured and distributed by the Zamfara State Action on Business Enabling Reforms (SABER) Programme in collaboration with Zamfara State Information Technology Development Agency (ZITDA).

The distribution of the ICT equipment was led by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Budget and Planning/State Focal Person SABER Programme, Sani Abubakar Bukkuyum at ZITDA office, Government House Gusau.

ICT appliances such as Desktop and Laptops computers, Printers, Projectors and Internet facility (Star links) to Business Enabling Reforms MDAs in the state.

A cross section of beneficiaries expressed gratitude for what they termed as timely intervention, describing it as thoughtful, compassionate and impactful.

The Zamfara State Action on Business Enabling Reforms (SABER) Programme in collaboration with Zamfara State Information Technology Development Agency (ZITDA) have procured and distributed ICT equipment such as Desktop and Laptops computers, Printers, Projectors and Internet facility (Star links) to Business Enabling Reforms MDAs in the State.

The distribution of the procured ICT items was led by the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Budget and Planning/State Focal Person SABER Programme in person of Sani Abubakar Bukkuyum at ZITDA office, Government House.

The gesture is parts of Zamfara State Government initiative under the leadership of Governor Dauda Lawal to improve Business Enabling Environment in the State, thereby attracting investors and enhance e-governance in the State for effective service delivery.

ZITDA is dedicated to driving digital transformation and innovation across the state, leveraging technology to enhance governance, improve public service delivery, and empower citizens through cutting-edge IT solutions.