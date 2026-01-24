Buruku boat mishaps: Benue govt enforces life jackets, curfew, to end tragedies

File image of a boat mishap

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Benue State Government has announced a sweeping enforcement of safety measures at the Buruku waterfront following repeated boat accidents that have claimed lives and destroyed property along the busy river corridor.

The intervention comes amid growing public concern over unsafe ferry operations being used as a temporary alternative while the Buruku bridge remains under construction.

Originally introduced to shorten travel time, cut transport costs and boost trade, the cargo-capable ferries at Buruku were designed to safely convey people and goods across the river.

However, authorities say the initiative has gradually degenerated into a dangerous operation marked by frequent mishaps and avoidable loss of lives.

The state government blamed a combination of human negligence and technical failures as the major causes of the accidents. These include poor maintenance of ageing boats, deliberate overloading, non-use of life jackets and reckless disregard for weather and safety warnings by some boat operators.

In response, the State Government, through the Office of the Special Adviser to the Governor on Security and Internal Affairs, Chief Joseph Har has launched a comprehensive enforcement of internationally recognised water transport safety standards at the Buruku riverbank.

Addressing marine workers, traditional rulers, security agencies and other stakeholders, Dr. Har said the measures were resolutions from a high-level security meeting chaired by the Special Adviser on Security and External Liaison, Col. Alex Anshingu (retd.)

“What we are doing here is to protect lives and property. No economic activity is worth the life of any Benue citizen,” he said.

According to him, the resolutions include the compulsory use of life jackets by all passengers and operators, a strict ban on overloading, and a directive that no boat should carry more than one vehicle at a time. He also announced a daily curfew on river operations beginning at 8:00pm.

“To ensure compliance, access roads on both banks of the river will be barricaded after 8:00pm. Boat operators must understand that this order is not negotiable,” Chief Har warned, noting that the two-hour extension from the federal government’s 6:00pm guideline was granted in the interest of commuters.

He however, disclosed that full enforcement of the life jacket policy would commence on February 1 due to the current shortage of safety gear.

Dr. Har revealed that some life jackets previously donated by himself, the Buruku Local Government and other donors were vandalised by former union executives.