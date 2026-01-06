Breaking: Turaki-led PDP NWC meets Jonathan behind closed doors

Turaki

The National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party, led by Tanimu Turaki (SAN), on Tuesday is currently holding a closed-door meeting with former President Goodluck Jonathan to deliberate on party and national issues.

Turaki arrived at Jonathan’s office in Maitama, Abuja, around 5:45 pm, accompanied by members of the NWC and a few selected state chairmen. The delegation was conveyed in about six SUV vehicles.

The meeting was expected to focus on the lingering crisis within the PDP and ongoing efforts by the party leadership to reposition it ahead of future political engagements.

More details to come…