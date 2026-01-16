Rivers lawmakers vow to resume Fubara, Odu’s impeachment process 

…As four make U-turn, discountenance political solutions

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT: Members of the Rivers State House of Assembly from the Ijaw extraction have urged the Speaker of the State House, Martin Amaewhule, to open the Chambers for the lawmakers to resumption the impeachment proceedings against the Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy, Prof Ngozi Odu.

This was as the four lawmakers, who had earlier sought political solutions to the crisis in the state, reneged in their decisions and opted out of the impeachment process.

It would be recalled that the House which was to reconvene on Thursday failed to resume as planned, but on Friday members resumed at the Conference Hall in their residential quarters calling for resumption of the process.

The House members, who took this decision on Thursday, said their decision to resume the proceedings was because the governor and his deputy have remained adamant to resolving all the constitutional issues raised in their impeachment notice.

Hon. Barile Nwakoh, representing Khana Constituency I, and Emilia Amadi of Obio/Akpor Constituency II, who first addressed the press, said they have discountenanced their earlier stance for political solutions and are now ready to impeach the governor.

Details later…