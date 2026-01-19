Borno Speaker expresses shock over exclusion of Shettima picture on North East APC banner

Borno Speaker, Rt. Hon. Abdulkarim Lawan at the APC North East Public Hearing in Maiduguri on Monday

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Speaker of the Borno State House of Assembly, Abdulkarim Lawan, has on Monday expressed over the exclusion of Vice-President Kashim Shettima’s picture on the banner portraying party leaders in the region.

The banner, which was produced during the North East Zonal Public Hearing for the amendment of All Progressives Congress (APC) constitution in Maiduguri, only carried the picture of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, five APC governors in the zone and the National Legal Adviser.

Our Correspondent observed that, this was not the first time the VP’s picture was excluded in major events of the party in the region, especially the one that took place in Gombe State last year which triggered fracas and disrupted that meeting that ended abruptly.

More so, there were reports in some national dailies few days ago suggesting that President Tinubu may likely drop his VP to a Christian as his running mate following criticisms over the Muslim- Muslim ticket come 2027 general elections.

Meanwhile, Rt. Hon. Lawan, the longest serving Speaker in the history of Nigeria during the public hearing raised alarm and protested that the VP who is the number two citizen and prominent leader or member of the ruling APC be treated in disdain with his picture excluded in the produced and displayed banner.

“Addressing the gathering, the aggrieved and loyal Speaker said: ” Why would the VP picture not included in the bannner? This is what created the fracas in Gombe, and it’s repeating itself here in Borno. I don’t know the motive of the organisers, but it’s not right.”

“How can the organisers exclude the picture of a sitting vice president, who is from Borno and the North East zone,” he said.

His complaint was reechoed by the crowd, who responded with a thunderous applause.