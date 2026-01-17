Bodija explosion: Victims seek fresh compensation amid N30bn controversy

By Adeola Badru

Victims of the Bodija explosion and their families, two years after the incident that claimed lives and destroyed properties in Ibadan, have renewed calls for compensation and sustained support amid ongoing controversy surrounding the reported N30bn intervention fund.

The calls were made Saturday at an interdenominational remembrance service held at All Souls Church, Old Bodija, Ibadan, to mark the second anniversary of the tragedy.

The remembrance service was organised by the Bodija Estate Residents’ Association (BERA) in collaboration with the Dejo Oyelese Vigilante Group (DOVG), and was attended by residents, community leaders, religious leaders and representatives of the Oyo State Government.

Speaking at the event, the President of BERA, Pastor Muyiwa Bamgbose, appealed for calm among residents while stressing the urgent need for renewed assistance for families still affected by the explosion.

“I have to appeal to our people. There are families who lost loved ones and, as we speak, they have not received anything. There are also people who started rebuilding their houses but have not been able to finish because they do not have access to funds,” Bamgbose said.

He explained that earlier decisions on compensation and support were constrained by limited funds, urging residents not to be agitated.

“I appeal that we should not be agitated or rancorous, but that we should have assurance. When we were in the committee meetings reviewing issues and feedback, the information available at the time showed that there was not enough money. As a result, figures were cut down and some things were removed. That is a fact,” he said.

Bamgbose said reports now indicated that funds were available and urged that the welfare of victims be prioritised.

“However, we now hear that there are funds available. Our attitude, therefore, is that the people should be helped and made happy. What happened to them was not by their own doing or volition.”

“They did not want it, and they did not pray for it. Whatever happened to them, we should try as much as possible to assuage their feelings,” he said.

He noted that the trauma of the explosion could not be completely erased, but warned against prolonged grief among survivors.

“There is no way anything we do can completely remove the scar; the scar will always be there. But it should not be something that will cause them to continue in sorrow. Seeing people still breaking down in tears shows how serious the situation is,” Bamgbose said.

He appealed to both residents and government authorities, adding that, “We are appealing to the people to remain calm, and we are also appealing to the government that now that funds are available, they should not be returned or used entirely for roads or other projects. The people who are hurting should be supported.”

Also speaking at the service, the Chairman of the Oyo State Housing Corporation, Mr Demola Omotoso, who represented Governor Seyi Makinde, said the state government remained committed to supporting victims of the explosion.

“I praise God that we are all here today. The incident was very unfortunate and was not planned by anybody; it is one of those things that happen.”

“When such things happen, the Word of God says that in everything we should give thanks. God is still God in spite of all that happened, and there are still reasons to give thanks,” Omotoso said.

He said the government responded immediately after the incident, stating that, “As a government, we rose to the occasion immediately after the incident. Support was provided, security was ensured, and people were accommodated over a period of time.”

“Many measures were put in place to help alleviate the pain and suffering of the people at that time,” he said.

Omotoso added that government support continued beyond the immediate aftermath, saying that, “Even afterward, the government has continued to do a lot to show empathy, especially to the residents of Bodija and those who lost loved ones.”

“We will continue to show empathy, and our prayer is that God will comfort all of us, particularly those who lost loved ones or property. This is also why His Excellency believes our presence here is part of showing empathy to the people,” he said.

He maintained that there was no lapse in government responsibility.

“From the very moment the incident happened, there was no vacuum. The government acted out of duty and responsibility, coming to the aid of the people without even knowing where funds would come from.”

“This remains an ongoing process. What has been released, what will still be released, and what is currently ongoing are all part of government efforts,” Omotoso said.

He pointed to ongoing reconstruction works as evidence of commitment, adding that, “Roads and infrastructure are being rebuilt, and these actions show that the people affected are our people. The lives lost were citizens and indigenes of Oyo State, and the governor is a father to all,” he said.

Responding to criticism, Omotoso said the government was not distracted, adding that, “We are not troubled by what people are saying from different directions. The fact remains that the government is fully alive to its responsibilities, and this is an ongoing effort. More support will still come to the people.”

He said government intervention would continue, saying, “The government will continue to do more. Roads have been fixed, many damaged things have been repaired, and the government is working to make life better for the people.”

“This is a government that is alive and responsive. We are not playing politics with the lives of the people, and we will never do so,” Omotoso said.

Assuring residents that further interventions were planned, Omotoso said, “Where we are now is not where it will stop. The government is still going to do more.”

“We have done more than enough, and even with what we have done, we are determined to do more. Until we see smiles on the faces of the people, we are not done yet,” he said.