Bodija Explosion: Victims seek fresh compensation amid N30bn controversy

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde

By Adeola Badru

Victims of the Bodija explosion and their families have renewed calls for compensation and continued support, two years after the incident that claimed lives and destroyed properties in Ibadan. The demands come amid ongoing controversy surrounding the reported N30bn intervention fund.

The calls were made yesterday at an interdenominational remembrance service held at All Souls Church, Old Bodija, Ibadan, to mark the second anniversary of the tragedy. The service was organized by the Bodija Estate Residents’ Association (BERA) in collaboration with the Dejo Oyelese Vigilante Group (DOVG), and attended by residents, community and religious leaders, as well as representatives of the Oyo State Government.

Speaking at the event, BERA President Pastor Muyiwa Bamgbose appealed for calm among residents while stressing the urgent need for renewed assistance for families still affected by the Bodija explosion.

“I have to appeal to our people. There are families who lost loved ones and have not received anything. Some started rebuilding their homes but have not been able to finish because they lack access to funds,” Bamgbose said.

He explained that earlier compensation efforts were constrained by limited funds and urged residents to remain patient.

“When we were reviewing issues in committee meetings, the information available at the time showed insufficient funds. As a result, some figures were reduced, and certain things were removed. That is a fact,” he said.

Bamgbose added that reports now indicated funds were available and stressed that victims’ welfare should be prioritized.

“Whatever happened to them was not by their own doing or desire. We should do everything possible to alleviate their suffering,” he said.

Acknowledging the lingering trauma, he warned against prolonged grief among survivors.

“The scar of this tragedy will always remain, but it should not continue to cause sorrow. Seeing people still break down in tears shows how serious the situation is,” Bamgbose said.

He appealed to both residents and government authorities to ensure available funds are directed to those affected rather than diverted to other projects.

Also speaking at the service, the Chairman of the Oyo State Housing Corporation, Mr. Demola Omotoso, representing Governor Seyi Makinde, reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to supporting victims.

“The incident was very unfortunate and unplanned, but we thank God for bringing us together today. As a government, we responded immediately, providing support, security, and accommodation for affected residents,” Omotoso said.

He noted that government efforts extended beyond the immediate aftermath, highlighting ongoing reconstruction and welfare programs.

“Roads and infrastructure are being rebuilt. The lives lost were citizens and indigenes of Oyo State, and the governor is a father to all,” he said.

Addressing criticism, Omotoso emphasized that the government remained fully committed.

“We are not troubled by external opinions. This is an ongoing process. More support will continue to reach the people,” he said, adding that interventions would persist until the affected families’ needs were fully addressed.

“We are determined to do more. Until we see smiles on the faces of the people, we are not done yet,” Omotoso concluded.

Vanguard News Nigeria