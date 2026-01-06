Bloodbath averted in Niger State as three roadside IEDs discovered in Mashegu

By Wole Mosadomi, Minna

Residents of Ganaru community in Zugurma District, Mashegu Local Government Area of Niger State, narrowly escaped a potential tragedy yesterday after three improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were discovered along farm paths.

Villagers, on their way to their farms, spotted the explosives and immediately raised the alarm. Security agencies were promptly alerted, and the area was cordoned off, preventing any casualties or damage.

Alhaji Jibrin Egade, Chairman of Mashegu Local Government, confirmed the incident, describing the discovery as “shocking and strange” but commended the vigilance of the community members for averting disaster.

Commissioner of Police in Niger State, Mr. Adamu Elleman, also confirmed the development, stating that bomb disposal experts had been deployed and the situation was fully under control.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Farouk Shaibu, reassured residents of the Army’s commitment to eliminating terrorist threats across Niger State and other affected regions. Speaking at the opening of the Chief of Army Staff Conference at the Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC) in Minna, he emphasized the directive of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to ensure terrorists, bandits, and gunmen are brought to justice.

Lt. Gen. Shaibu said, “We will massively deploy troops across the country to make Nigeria safer for all law-abiding citizens. Technology is being integrated into our operations to ensure efficiency in combating these threats.”

The annual TRADOC conference provides a platform to review operational activities, gather field feedback, and shape strategies for the upcoming year. Major General Peter Malla, Commander of TRADOC, described the meeting as essential for building an agile, forward-looking, and doctrinally grounded Army capable of addressing evolving security challenges.