Berom Youths decry killing of seven at Plateau mining site, urge decisive security response

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

The Berom Youth Moulders-Association (BYM) has condemned the killing of seven Berom youths at a mining site in the Kuru District of Jos South Local Government Area, Plateau State, describing the incident as a brutal attack on innocent lives and a serious setback to peace in the area.

In a statement issued on Thursday by its National Publicity Secretary, Rwang Tengwong, the association said the victims were law-abiding youths engaged in legitimate economic activities when they were attacked and killed by assailants it described as “armed Fulani terrorist elements.”

BYM said the incident underscores the worsening insecurity confronting rural communities in Berom land. The association identified the victims as Dung Gyang (19), Weng Dung (26), Francis Paul (23), Samuel Peter (22), Dung Simon (28), Pam Dung (23), and Francis Markus (15).

The group described the killings as a grave violation of the sanctity of human life, warning that repeated attacks on youths and productive locations threaten social stability and economic survival in affected communities.

BYM also recalled a separate attack in the Gyel District on Tuesday, January 20, 2026, which reportedly claimed two lives, noting that the recurrence of such incidents points to a disturbing pattern and highlights the urgent need for sustained security intervention.

Expressing sympathy to the families of the victims, the association said it shared in their pain and grief, offered prayers for strength and comfort for the bereaved, and called for collective support for the affected communities during the mourning period.

The group urged the Plateau State Government, the Federal Government and security agencies to conduct a thorough investigation into the killings, ensure the arrest and prosecution of those responsible, and dismantle any networks linked to the attacks.

It also called for the immediate reinforcement of security in vulnerable rural settlements, mining areas and access routes, stressing that proactive measures are needed to prevent further loss of lives.

According to the association, authorities must strengthen intelligence gathering, deploy adequately equipped personnel and work closely with local communities to improve early warning and rapid response mechanisms.

BYM reaffirmed its commitment to justice, accountability and peaceful coexistence, pledging continued advocacy for the protection of the lives and livelihoods of Berom youths.