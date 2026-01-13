Benue: Retired army officer, two others killed, mother, child kidnapped in Otukpo

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Fear and tension have gripped parts of Otukpo Local Government Area of Benue State following the killing of a retired Warrant Officer of the Nigerian Army and two other persons in separate attacks by suspected armed herders.

The incidents reportedly occurred along the Asa 2 area of Otukpo town and the Otobi–Akpa axis, where the attackers also abducted a woman and her young son, whose whereabouts remain unknown.

A resident of the area, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, disclosed that the retired soldier was attacked in his home on Sunday night, but his death was not discovered until the following day.

According to the source, the deceased had been marked for attack because of his role in mobilising residents to resist frequent incursions by armed herders into their community.

“He has been helping the community to stop armed herdsmen from attacking and killing people, and it was well known that they had been targeting him,” the source said.

He added, “They came on Sunday night and killed him quietly. It was on Monday that his lifeless body was found in his house. It is very painful that a brave officer who served this country meritoriously and retired peacefully was killed this way.”

The source further revealed that the attackers struck again within the same Asa axis, where they reportedly abducted a woman and her child before moving towards the Otobi-Akpa Road.

“On Otobi-Akpa Road, they shot and killed two travellers. They also took away a woman and her son, and up till now, no contact has been made with the family,” he said.

He expressed concern that the spate of attacks suggested a broader plan to displace residents, noting that several communities in Otukpo have come under repeated assaults in recent weeks.

“It looks like they want to forcefully take over and occupy Otukpo communities. They have been killing and kidnapping innocent farmers and travellers,” the source alleged.

He recalled a recent incident involving a Benue Links bus, where three passengers reportedly sustained gunshot injuries, warning that insecurity in the area was rapidly worsening.

Efforts to get official reactions were unsuccessful, as the Chairman of Otukpo Local Government Area, Mr. Maxwell Ogiri, did not respond to calls, while the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Udeme Edet, could not be reached for comments.