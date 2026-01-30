Bayelsa shut down as residents pay last respect to late deputy gov

Late Sen. Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo

By Samuel Oyadongha & Emem Idio, Yenagoa

Businesses and other economic activities came to a halt on Friday in Yenagoa, the state capital, and other parts of the state, as residents paid their last respects to the late deputy governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, described by many as a man of the people.

The state governor had declared Friday a work-free day in honour of the departed deputy governor, but private business owners also shut down their businesses.

Some major markets did not open for business as a mark of honour.

At Ofoni Community in Sagbama Local Government Area, the country home of the late deputy governor, thousands of dignitaries and mourners from all walks of life gathered to pay their last respect to an administrator, politician and philanthropist.

Among dignitaries who attended the funeral service held at the St Paul’s Catholic Church, Ofoni, include President Bola Tinubu represented by the Minister of State Petroleum Resources (Oil) Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, the Speaker of House of Representatives, former President Goodluck Jonathan and his wife, Dame Patience Jonathan, Bayelsa State Governor Senator Douye Diri, Senator Seriake Dickson, Presidential Candidate of Labour Party in 2023 General Election and former Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Chief Samuel Ogbuku.

Others include the Governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof Chidiebere Anyia, deputy governors of Akwa Ibom, Rivers, Plateau, Ondo, Bauchi, Benue, former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, and former Senate President Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, Head of Service of the Federation, Mrs Didi Walson-Jack, among other dignitaries.

In his homily at the requiem mass, the Catholic Bishop of the Diocese of Bomadi, Most Rev Dr Hyacinth Egbebo, described life’s sojourn on earth as a journey of trials and beyond man’s capacity to bear.

He described the late Senator Ewhrudjakpo as a kind and generous man who lived a life of justice and truth, a lifesaver to many, a general friend of all and a lover of Bayelsa State.

He admonished the people not only to mourn, but also to celebrate the life and legacies of the departed deputy governor, whom he described as God’s gift to mankind, and charged Christians to heed the admonition of St Paul, and not mourn as people without hope, but focus on heaven’s goal and the redeemer.

In his remark on behalf of the Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo family and Ofoni Community, Mr. Ewhrudjakpo expressed gratitude to the state government and everyone for their support to the family and people of Ofoni, for sharing in their burden and period of grief.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan, in his remarks, said that, as Christians, they are admonished to give thanks to God in all circumstances, but added that sometimes it is difficult to heed the admonition.

He described the late deputy governor as a good man generally acknowledged, who related well with everyone, noting that it is difficult to find a politician like the late Ewhrudjakpo who possessed such sterling qualities and an alluring personality.

On his part, Governor Douye who describe his late deputy governor as a man of outstanding public service, a man who choose perseverance, scholarship and common good for all, noting that as students to the memory of the late deputy governor, the state government will continue policies that uplift, to govern with humility and to remember that power is to serve the people and is stewardship not mainly an advantage over others.

The late deputy governor was interred in his residence in Eyanvwian Quarters, Ofoni Federated Community, after the requiem mass.

Vanguard News