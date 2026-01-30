Bauchi Govt okays monthly stipends for Imams and Pastors

Bauchi Governor, Bala Mohammed

By Charly Agwam

The Bauchi state government has approved monthly stipends for religious leaders in the State following the savings recovered from ghost workers on the State’s payroll.

The Bauchi State Head of Civil Service, Mohammed Sani Umar and the Governor’s Chief Economic Adviser, Yahuza Haruna, briefed government correspondents in Bauchi after a closed-door session with the governor.

The Head of Service said the Economic Council approved monthly stipends for imams of various JUMA’AT Mosques across the state and for pastors in various churches.

“The issues of allowances for Imams and Pastors are irrespective of sects and denominations. The last step that we are going to take is to get the economic and financial implications for the implementations,’ Umar noted.

He further revealed that the economic council meeting deliberated extensively on the commencement of payment of salaries to the newly created EMIRS AND DISTRICT HEADS across the state and that the government has made adequate cash flow for their sustenance.

Vanguard News