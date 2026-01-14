Bandits kill 85-year-old woman, abduct villagers in Borgu community, Niger State

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By Wole Mosadomi, Minna

Bandits have once again attacked a community in Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State, killing an 85-year-old woman, Amina Adamu, and abducting several villagers during a raid for foodstuffs.

The incident occurred Tuesday night in Kabe Village, just hours after Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago announced plans by his administration, in collaboration with the federal government, to flush terrorists out of Kainji National Park and other hideouts within the Emirate.

According to eyewitnesses, the attackers stormed Kabe Village around 10 p.m., moving from house to house, looting food items and targeting villagers. The elderly woman was reportedly gunned down while attempting to escape.

“The old woman must have been shot by the bandits, possibly mistaken for an attacker as she tried to flee,” an eyewitness said. “The terrorists rode several motorcycles, went from house to house taking food from villagers’ stores. We suspect they needed the food for victims they had in custody inside the forest. After completing their raid, they shot the old woman and abducted some people.”

Kabe Village is located a few kilometers from Kasuwan Daji, where terrorists burnt down the market and killed at least 30 villagers about two weeks ago. Following that attack, Governor Bago ordered the closure of the market as a preventive measure.

The police could not be reached for confirmation at the time of going to press.