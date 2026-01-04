Atiku condemns Niger attacks, urges swift action to rescue abducted residents

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar

Former Vice President and presidential aspirant, Atiku Abubakar, has expressed deep sadness over the recent terrorist attacks on communities in Agwarra and Borgu Local Government Areas of Niger State, which claimed many lives and saw the abduction of several residents, including schoolchildren.

In a statement, Atiku described the attacks as “heinous” and “brazen,” saying such brutality against defenseless communities is unacceptable and deeply troubling.

He extended his heartfelt condolences to the families who lost loved ones and pledged solidarity with the people and government of Niger State during this painful period.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the families of the deceased, those abducted, particularly the children, and I urge the relevant authorities to act swiftly to secure their safe and unconditional release,” Atiku said.

He emphasized that the primary duty of any government is the protection of lives and property, calling for strengthened security measures, restoration of public confidence in affected communities, and the prosecution of the perpetrators of these atrocities.

Atiku’s comments come amid growing concerns over the surge of attacks in Niger State and other parts of the country, highlighting the urgent need for coordinated security responses to protect vulnerable communities.