Atiku aide questions lack of return date for Tinubu’s Turkey visit

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar

Paul O. Ibe, Special Assistant on Public Communication to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, has raised concerns over the Presidency’s handling of information regarding President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s ongoing state visit to the Republic of Turkey.

In a post on his official Facebook page on Monday, Ibe disclosed that President Tinubu departed Abuja on Sunday, January 26, 2026, for a multi-day diplomatic engagement in Turkey. He noted that while the Presidency, in a statement issued on January 25, confirmed the President’s departure date, it did not specify the duration of the visit or an expected return date.

According to Ibe, the official statement merely indicated that President Tinubu would return “at the conclusion of the visit,” without providing further details on the length of the trip.

The Atiku aide questioned what he described as a growing pattern of not clearly stating return dates whenever the President travels outside the country, suggesting that the practice raises issues of transparency and public accountability.

President Tinubu’s visit to Turkey is expected to focus on strengthening diplomatic and economic relations between Nigeria and the Republic of Turkey, although the Presidency has yet to release a detailed itinerary or timeline for the trip.