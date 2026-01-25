Arsenal eye fifth straight home win as Man United visit Emirates

Arsenal are hunting their fifth straight Premier League home win against old foes Manchester United this weekend as they look to stay clear of a faltering chasing pack.

The Gunners have been held to 0-0 draws in their past two league matches, against Liverpool and Nottingham Forest, but title rivals Manchester City and Aston Villa have failed to take advantage.

Arsenal wary of Man Utd Carrick factor

On paper, Arsenal will not be sweating too much ahead of the visit of Manchester United but they will be wary of the club’s new-manager-bounce under Michael Carrick.

United were transformed in last week’s 2-0 win against Manchester City — Carrick’s first game in his second spell in temporary charge — producing a performance full of attacking verve.

But the fifth-placed Red Devils have struggled for consistency this season — apart from a three-game winning run in October, they have failed to win consecutive games in the league.

United’s attacking numbers have been impressive since manager Ruben Amorim was sacked earlier this month, but the Gunners have not conceded a single shot on target in their past two league matches.

The rivalry between the two clubs defined the early years of the Premier League but Arsenal have not been champions since 2004 and United’s era of dominance is a fading memory.

The Gunners are red-hot favourites to win a long-awaited 14th English title but United would love to put a spanner in the works.

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