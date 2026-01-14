Armed Forces restoring peace to terrorised Katsina communities – Gov Radda

Governor Dikko Radda Katsina

By Ogalah Ibrahim

The Governor of Katsina State, Dikko Umaru Radda, has commended the Nigerian Armed Forces for their sacrifice, courage and dedication in defending the country’s territorial integrity and protecting citizens.

Speaking at the 2026 Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day, the governor described the military as the backbone of Nigeria’s security architecture, particularly in frontline states battling insurgency and banditry.

“Today, we honour the living and remember the fallen. We celebrate the men and women in uniform who daily risk their lives so that we may sleep peacefully. Their sacrifice deserves our deepest gratitude and unwavering support,” he said.

Governor Radda noted that Katsina, as a frontline state, has witnessed firsthand the bravery and professionalism of the Armed Forces in confronting security challenges. According to him, the gradual return of peace to communities previously ravaged by insecurity is a direct result of sustained military operations and commitment to duty.

He added that his administration has prioritised collaboration with security agencies through logistics support, intelligence sharing and community engagement to strengthen ongoing operations.

The governor urged residents to support the Armed Forces by providing credible intelligence, avoiding actions that could undermine security efforts and remaining vigilant in their communities.

He also prayed for the repose of the souls of fallen heroes and for divine protection for officers and men currently serving in the Armed Forces.