Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Aiyedatiwa unveils ₦50m lifeline for widows of fallen heroes

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to the welfare and empowerment of widows of fallen military heroes.

As part of the 2026 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration, held at the Government Cenotaph, Alagbaka, Akure, the governor announced that the state government had approved and released ₦50 million for interest-free microcredit loans to 120 widows and dependants of fallen heroes.

The zero-interest loan scheme, which has become a fixture of the annual remembrance celebration in Ondo State, aims to support beneficiaries’ businesses and enable them to provide for their families. Loan amounts have been increased from ₦200,000 per beneficiary to between ₦450,000 and ₦500,000.

Governor Aiyedatiwa said: “This nationwide celebration represents the highest form of respect for fallen heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice, while also honouring living veterans and serving military personnel dedicated to defending Nigeria’s territorial integrity. Our focus is not only on remembrance but also on honour and empowerment, particularly for the widows whose resilience continues to inspire society.”

The governor highlighted the Emblem Appeal Fund, launched earlier, which had attracted an initial sum of ₦5 million, supplemented by his personal donation of one month’s salary and contributions from individuals and institutions.

He also commended security agencies, including the Amotekun Corps, for their contributions to maintaining peace and safeguarding lives and property, noting that Ondo State has been recognised as one of Nigeria’s most peaceful and safest states.

While urging residents to remain vigilant and report potential threats, Aiyedatiwa assured that the loan scheme would continue regardless of prevailing economic challenges, describing it as a moral obligation. He also appealed to beneficiaries to prioritise prompt repayment to sustain and expand the programme for future participants.

In her vote of thanks, the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Dr. Seun Osamaye, lauded the governor for his tangible support for widows, describing the initiative as a significant boost to their livelihoods.

One of the beneficiaries, Mrs. Adeola Olaoye, praised the state government for the timely support, noting that the increased loan amounts would strengthen their businesses and improve their quality of life. She pledged to utilise the funds responsibly and ensure prompt repayment to sustain the programme.