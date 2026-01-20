APC urges youths to be peace agent, shun negative comments

The Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Nasarawa State, Dr Aliyu Bello, has urged youths to be agents of peace and shun negative comments on social media capable of causing disharmony in the country.

Bello made the call on Tuesday in Lafia while speaking at the second anniversary of the Kilema Youth Development Association.

He said that the importance of peace to human and societal development could not be overemphasised.

Bello appreciated the youths for organising the event towards promoting unity, peace and development in the area.

” I want to use this medium to call on you to continue to be an agent of unity and peace.

” You should be an agent of peace and development, not destruction,” he said.

He urged them to continue supporting state government policies and programmes.

Also, speaking, the guest speaker, Dr Musa Sankira, Department of History and International Studies, Federal University of Lafia (FULafia), identified youths as the engine room of development in society.

He urged Nigerian youths to contribute positively to national development.

Earlier, Mr Usman Abubakar, the Chairman of Kilema Youth Development Association, Lafia, said that the event was organised to bring the youths of the area together and promote unity and peace.

He said that the association was established to support youth development through education, health, economic empowerment and togetherness.

The chairman appreciated Gov. Abdullahi Sule for executing different projects in the area, including the construction of the road.