APC pledges hitch-free membership registration, targets 350,000 supporters in Oyo

The leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State has expressed optimism about the success of the ongoing nationwide electronic membership registration exercise.

The party said that it was making progress in its conduct of the registration exercise in the state

In a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Olawale Sadare, on Tuesday, the party said it projects at least 350,000 registered members by the end of the exercise on Jan. 30.

The statement praised party leaders and stakeholders who have worked together to overcome challenges that threatened the smooth conduct of the membership registration exercise in the state.

“There were some challenges related to logistics and other issues, but our leaders turned things around, and we were able to overcome them.

“They showed the same energy and passion that facilitated the successful Open Air Stakeholders’ Meetings in all 14 federal constituencies, restoring our pacesetters’ status.

“The party expects to have over 350,000 organic members by January 30 and will use this to achieve its objectives ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“In 2023, we delivered 449,884 votes for President Bola Tinubu, and this time, we’ll increase it by about 40 per cent.

“We’ll leverage our population strength to mobilise voters and reclaim power in the state in 2027,” it said.

The party appealed to residents across Oyo State to take advantage of the registration exercise.

“Those who are 18 years and above should visit registration centers with their National Identification Number (NIN), Permanent Voter Card (PVC), and other personal details to get registered.

“Duly registered members will participate in party activities, indicating their readiness to support President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda,” the APC stated.

The APC had announced a fresh registration of members across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, aimed at creating a database for management, planning, and strategy.

Vanguard News