APC National chairman hails Bisi Akande at 87, describes him as pillar of progressive politics

Prof. Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, has congratulated elder statesman and former National Chairman of the party, Chief Bisi Akande, on his 87th birthday, describing him as a priceless asset to the APC and a towering figure in Nigeria’s progressive political tradition.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Professor Yilwatda praised Chief Akande’s lifelong commitment to integrity, principled leadership, and democratic ideals, noting that his contributions were pivotal to the formation, growth, and stability of the APC.

“At 87, Baba Bisi Akande represents the very best of progressive politics in Nigeria. His life is a testament to courage, sacrifice, and unwavering dedication to the ideals of justice, federalism, internal democracy, and good governance,” Yilwatda said.

He described the former Osun State governor as a bridge between generations, whose wisdom, calm disposition, and moral authority have continued to guide the party, particularly during periods of transition and challenge.

“Baba Akande has been more than a party leader; he has been a father, a teacher, and a moral compass to the APC. From the formative years of the progressive struggle to the consolidation of our party, his selfless service and principled counsel have helped shape the soul and direction of the APC,” the APC chairman added.

Professor Yilwatda noted that Chief Akande’s influence extends beyond partisan politics, stressing that his legacy of discipline, sincerity, and service continues to inspire leaders and citizens across the country.

On behalf of the National Working Committee, party leaders, and millions of APC members nationwide, the APC National Chairman wished Chief Akande good health, peace, and continued strength.

“We thank God for the gift of Baba Akande at 87. Nigeria is better for his contributions, and the APC is stronger because of his enduring legacy. We celebrate a life well lived and pray that his wisdom continues to bless our party and our nation,” the statement concluded.

The statement was signed by Abimbola Tooki, Special Adviser to the APC National Chairman on Media and Communications Strategy.