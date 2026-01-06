APC e-registration drive signals resolve to remain dominant, disciplined party — Lagos Spokesman

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said its ongoing electronic registration of members reflects the party’s determination to remain disciplined, progressive and electorally dominant in Nigeria’s evolving democratic landscape.

The Lagos State APC spokesman, Mr Seye Oladejo, stated this in a statement issued on Tuesday, explaining that the e-registration exercise is designed to strengthen internal democracy and modernise party administration.

According to Oladejo, the exercise commenced on Monday and will run until the end of January, providing sufficient time for both existing and new members to be properly captured in the party’s digital register.

“Political parties that shy away from reform inevitably decay. The APC has chosen the harder but nobler path—order over chaos, structure over arbitrariness, and transparency over convenience,” the statement read.

He said the e-registration exercise was a response to the demands of modern politics, data integrity and credible internal democracy, adding that it would safeguard the credibility of the party’s membership register.

“The exercise guarantees the sanctity of our membership register by eliminating duplication, impersonation and shadow membership arrangements that undermine party cohesion. Every APC member must be known, verifiable and properly accounted for. This is how serious parties operate,” Oladejo said.

He stressed that the process provides a level playing field for old and new members alike, removing gate-keeping structures and reinforcing the principle that no individual owns the party beyond its constitution and collective will.

Oladejo added that the initiative also demonstrates the APC’s openness to Nigerians who continue to join the party daily, describing it as a growing political movement rather than a closed shop.

Beyond administrative benefits, the APC spokesman said the e-registration exercise forms the foundation of credible congresses, transparent primaries and legitimate leadership selection.

“Anyone uncomfortable with this reality must explain their preference for obscurity, manipulation and disorder. The APC will not retreat into the politics of shadows,” he said.

He further noted that the adoption of technology positions the party to engage youths, professionals and first-time political participants who value efficiency and clarity.

According to him, a data-driven membership system will also enhance the party’s electoral preparedness by strengthening grassroots coordination, refining campaign strategies and keeping the party closely connected to its base.

“A party that truly knows its members cannot be ambushed at the polls,” Oladejo stated.

He expressed confidence that the outcome of the exercise would further entrench the APC as Nigeria’s most dominant political party, capable of winning elections decisively through a verifiable and robust nationwide structure.

Oladejo urged all APC members and stakeholders to take advantage of the registration window and participate actively, describing it as a collective responsibility.

“Indifference is not neutrality; it is a disservice to the party and the progressive ideals we claim to uphold,” he said.

He added that the APC would continue to reform and expand, stressing that the e-registration exercise signals the party’s commitment to building a stronger, fairer and future-ready political institution.