APC chieftain Shinkafi seeks national intervention over e-registration concerns in Zamfara

By Idris Salisu, Gusau

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara State, Dr. Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi, has called on the national leadership of the party to intervene over concerns raised by some members regarding the ongoing electronic registration exercise in the state.

Shinkafi, who leads a political group known as the Wamban Shinkafi Democratic Front, made the appeal in a letter addressed to the National Chairman of the APC and made available to journalists in Gusau. He urged the party leadership to ensure that the exercise is conducted in line with the provisions of the APC constitution and the principles of inclusiveness.

According to him, some members of the party across the 14 local government areas and 147 wards of Zamfara State have reported challenges participating fully in the ongoing nationwide e-registration exercise.

He stated that concerns have been raised by party members regarding the implementation of the registration process at the local and ward levels, including complaints that some party officials were unable to take part in the exercise.

Shinkafi noted that reports from his coordinators across the state suggest that the situation has created anxiety among party members and could affect unity if not promptly addressed.

He therefore appealed to the APC national leadership to consider setting up an independent and transparent mechanism to review the conduct of the registration exercise in Zamfara State, with a view to ensuring fairness and confidence among party members.

According to him, addressing the concerns raised would help safeguard the credibility of the party’s ongoing reform initiatives and strengthen internal cohesion.

He further called on the National Chairman and members of the National Working Committee to ensure transparency, impartiality and equal treatment of all members in the registration exercise, irrespective of internal affiliations.

Shinkafi emphasized the need for dialogue and reconciliation, warning that unresolved grievances could lead to internal divisions within the party. He urged the leadership to take proactive steps to promote unity, peaceful coexistence and internal democracy among APC members in Zamfara State.

At the time of filing this report, the APC had yet to issue an official response to the concerns raised.