Apapa Customs generates ₦2.93trn in 2025 as reforms boost revenue

By Godwin Oritse

LAGOS — The Apapa Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service recorded ₦2.93 trillion in revenue in 2025, marking a 24.32 percent increase from the ₦2.357 trillion generated in 2024, consolidating its position as a leading revenue hub.

In a statement signed by Isah Sulaiman, Chief Superintendent of Customs and Public Relations Officer, Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Emmanuel Oshoba, attributed the growth to effective leadership, disciplined manpower, and the strategic use of technology under the guidance of Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi. He also commended compliant stakeholders for their contribution through lawful trade practices.

Oshoba highlighted that a major factor in the achievement was the deployment of the Unified Customs Management System (UCMS), also known as B’Odogwu, which improved transparency, efficiency, and accountability in cargo clearance processes. He said, “Regular performance reviews and timely revenue recovery measures further strengthened collections.”

The command also intensified trade facilitation through stakeholder sensitisation, the rollout of the Authorised Economic Operator (AEO) Programme, and expansion of the One-Stop Shop (OSS) initiative to ensure faster processing and release of compliant cargoes. Efforts are also ongoing to deploy the FS6000 cargo scanning system, capable of scanning up to 200 containers per hour.

On enforcement, Oshoba revealed that the command intercepted 53 containers carrying illicit drugs and prohibited items, including cocaine, Canadian Loud, tramadol, and expired pharmaceuticals, with a Duty Paid Value (DPV) of ₦12.6 billion. Some of the seized consignments were handed over to agencies such as the NDLEA and NAFDAC for further investigation and prosecution.

Comptroller Oshoba expressed optimism for 2026, anticipating greater revenue milestones through deeper implementation of B’Odogwu, AEO, and OSS, enhanced intelligence-led enforcement, and expanded collaboration with sister agencies. He assured stakeholders of continued engagement with terminal operators, shipping companies, licensed customs agents, freight forwarders, haulage operators, and the media to promote transparency, compliance, and seamless trade at the nation’s busiest port.