Anambra releases ₦15.9bn for Onitsha–Aguleri dual carriageway project

Governor Soludo

By Vincent Ujumadu

The Anambra State Government has approved the release of ₦15.96 billion for the dualisation of the dilapidated Onitsha–Aguleri Road in the Anambra North Senatorial Zone.

The approval was announced at the State Executive Council meeting held at the Government House, Awka.

Briefing journalists after the meeting, the Commissioner for Information, Dr. Law Mefor, said the new dual carriageway is aimed at decongesting traffic along the Onitsha and Nkwelle axis and driving development in the area.

According to him, the project aligns with Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s policy of dualising all Trunk ‘A’ roads—whether state or federal—to further open up the state and ease traffic congestion in Onitsha and its environs.

Mefor also disclosed that the council approved ₦56.39 million for the supply and installation of a 500 kVA, 33/0.415 kV transformer at Irueyim Community, Nteje, in Oyi Local Government Area.

Similarly, ₦159.59 million was approved for the supply and installation of solar street lights along Oye Market Road, Isuofia, in Aguata Local Government Area, while ₦497 million was approved for the reclamation, re-channelisation, and remediation of a gully erosion site at Umugama-Ire Village, Abba, in Njikoka Local Government Area.

Other decisions taken by the council include the establishment of a committee to determine the best approach to further beautify Nnewi in line with the Soludo administration’s urban regeneration policy, as well as plans to give Nnobi in Idemili South Local Government Area a facelift.

The council also mandated the Ministry of Environment and Operation Clean and Healthy Anambra (OCHA Brigade) to commence enforcement of road setback standards on newly constructed dual carriageways across the state.

“These standards have been set at 1.5 metres for built-up areas and three metres for other areas. The setbacks are measured from drainage on all new dual carriageways for both motorised and non-motorised users,” Mefor said, adding that the policy aligns with global best practices, including provisions for pedestrian walkways.

He further noted that the council reviewed the Christmas and New Year festivities and resolved that the programme would be sustained as an annual event, adding that it would be developed into a major attraction for Anambra residents and visitors every yuletide.

Mefor also said the council reviewed the state’s security situation and reaffirmed its commitment to restoring and sustaining Anambra as one of the most secure states in Nigeria through improved inter-agency collaboration and continued support for security agencies, including the recent donation of 30 Hilux vehicles to the Anambra State Police Command.