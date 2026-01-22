Anambra LP hails Nenadi Usman’s leadership following court judgment

By Vincent Ujumadu

Awka — The Anambra State chapter of the Labour Party (LP) has congratulated the party’s national leadership after a historic judgment by Justice Peter Lifu of the Federal High Court, Abuja, affirming the Nenadi Usman–led Caretaker Committee as the lawful leadership of the party.

The judgment, anchored on a prior Supreme Court decision, was described by the party as a victory for constitutionalism, internal democracy, and the rule of law in political party administration.

Anambra State LP Chairman, Peter Okoye, said the court’s directive to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to recognize the Usman-led Caretaker Committee as the sole authority, pending a national convention, resolves all leadership disputes.

The Federal High Court also affirmed that the tenure of former national chairman Julius Abure had expired and dismissed claims that the matter was non-justiciable.

Okoye stated: “Justice Lifu’s ruling confirms that the Caretaker Committee is lawful and necessary, arising directly from the Supreme Court’s pronouncements and resolutions of the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC). This is a call to unity, organisation, and collective advancement for Nigerians who see the Labour Party as a vehicle for national renewal.”

He urged party members in Anambra to remain focused, saying: “The storms are behind us. The future is bright. With unity and disciplined mobilisation, the party is well-positioned for decisive victories in Anambra State and beyond. History has shown once again that the Labour Party stands on the side of justice—and justice has prevailed.”

Okoye also assured members that a new chapter has begun for the party under the Usman-led leadership.