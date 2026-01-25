Anambra introduces 15 new entrepreneurial subjects into JSS curriculum

Governor Soludo

By Vincent Ujumadu

The Anambra State Government has introduced 15 new entrepreneurial subjects into the state’s Junior Secondary School (JSS) curriculum as part of deliberate efforts to provide students with a well-rounded, skills-based education.

The newly introduced subjects include solar installation, garment making, GSM repairs, agriculture and agro-processing, plumbing, tiling, POP installation, and event management. Others are bakery, hairstyling, make-up, interior design, CCTV/intercom installation, digital literacy, information technology, and robotics.

The wife of the state governor, Mrs Nonye Soludo, said the initiative was designed to broaden students’ horizons and prepare them to fit into the realities of the modern world.

She explained that the programme aligns with global trends where practical skills have become central to human capital development.

“In today’s fast-changing world where skills have also become a major driver of human capital demand, we want to ensure that every school child in Anambra State is provided the best opportunity not just to learn relevant skills, but to become solution providers and succeed with them,” she said.

Mrs Soludo added that the state government is intentional about preparing children for the future.

“Here in Anambra State, our administration is always very deliberate about the kind of future we wish to prepare every child for.

“With our totally free education policy now fully in place in both primary and secondary schools, we are very confident that these investments will yield greater long-term results for our dear state,” she stated.