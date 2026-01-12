Anambra community petitions NERC over disputed electricity bill debt

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

NNEWI — Umuodum Village, Ogba Quarters in Mbaukwu town, Awka South Local Government Area of Anambra State, has petitioned the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) over a disputed electricity bill of N38,123,672.73 issued by the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC).

In the petition signed by Chukwuebuka Daniel Nweke Odum and Chukwuma Augustin Igboanugo, the community expressed concern over the electricity bill, which it said was presented as an outstanding debt, despite claims that previous payments had been made to EEDC.

The petition provided the community’s electricity details as EEDC Customer Account Number 138994651, Customer Name: ODUM S/S, and Address: Umuodum, Ogba, Mbaukwu.

According to the community, electricity supply to Umuodum Village was disconnected following claims by EEDC that the community owed the sum of N38,123,672.73. The development prompted residents to seek clarification from former leaders of the Umuodum Ogba Village Development Union, who were said to have handled electricity-related matters in the past.

The community stated that it also sought explanations from the successor to the former chairman of the village development union, who reportedly accepted a handover note without raising concerns about any outstanding electricity debt, leading residents to believe that no such liability existed.

Residents said they were surprised when a demand letter dated November 28, 2025, requesting payment of the alleged debt, was received through the youth leader of the community.

They noted that EEDC is familiar with the recognized leadership structure of the community and questioned why the demand letter was not officially addressed through established administrative channels.

The petition further stated that the current caretaker chairman of the Umuodum Ogba Village Development Union, Mr. Izuchukwu Abana, had earlier received a printout of the community’s electricity billing history from EEDC.

Based on this, the community called on NERC to intervene by inviting EEDC to present records of payments made in respect of Umuodum Village’s electricity bills or to clarify the status of the alleged outstanding amount.

“We respectfully request the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission to review the matter and help establish the true position of the community’s electricity account, in the interest of transparency and fairness,” the petition stated.

The community emphasized that it is seeking regulatory clarification and resolution of the billing dispute to ensure accurate records and the restoration of electricity supply.