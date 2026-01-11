AMVCA: Organisers announce call to entry for 12th edition

AMVCA

MultiChoice, organisers of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA), have announced the opening of submissions for the 12th edition of the prestigious ceremony.

In a statement released on Sunday, the organisers said entries will be accepted from January 11 to February 15, inviting filmmakers and content creators across Africa to submit eligible works for consideration.

The AMVCA is an annual awards event that celebrates outstanding achievements in African film, television and entertainment, recognising excellence in storytelling, performance and production.

MultiChoice said the 12th edition will sustain its focus on celebrating exceptional African storytelling while showcasing the growth, creativity and global potential of the continent’s entertainment industry.

The organisers also revealed that the upcoming edition will be headlined by Don Julio as lead sponsor, describing the partnership as part of the awards’ evolution into a premium cultural platform that celebrates African creativity and craftsmanship.

The 2026 AMVCA will introduce new categories to further expand its indigenous language awards.

“Notably, this edition expands its Indigenous Language categories with the introduction of: Best Indigenous Language – North Africa and Best Indigenous Language – Central Africa,” the statement said.

“These additions reflect the AMVCA’s commitment to Pan-Africanism, cultural preservation, and equitable representation, ensuring that Africa’s diverse languages, regions, and creative voices are more fully celebrated on a continental stage.”

According to the organisers, the ceremony will feature 32 award categories, comprising 18 jury-decided categories, 11 audience-voted categories, two lifetime achievement awards and one trailblazer award.

Eligible entries must have been broadcast or publicly screened between January 1 and December 31, 2025. Feature-length films must have been shown in cinemas, on linear television or on streaming platforms to qualify.

All submissions are to be completed online via the official AMVCA portal, with full preview copies uploaded as screened or broadcast.

The awards ceremony is scheduled to hold in Lagos in May 2026, with further details to be announced in the coming months.