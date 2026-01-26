Alleged UK property fraud: AGF takes over Ozekhome’s trial

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagnemi, SAN, has formally taken over the prosecution of Mike Ozekhome, SAN, in the alleged fraud charges brought against him by ICPC.

Ozekhome was to be arraigned today by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to be arraigned in an Abuja high court for alleged forgery in a UK property case.

When the matter was called, Dr Osuebeni Akpomesingha announced an appearance for the prosecution. Kanu Agabi, SAN, a former AGF and Minister of Justice, and others announced their appearance for the defendant.

At this point, the Director of Public Prosecution of the Federation (DPPF), Rotimi Oyedepo, SAN, announced his appearance on behalf of the AGF.

He informed the court of the AGF’s decision to take over the case from ICPC. He said that the decision was in pursuance of Section 174 of the 1999 Constitution.

Oyedepo added, to collaborate with the ICPC to ensure that the prosecution meets the highest standard of effectiveness, efficiency, diligence and compliance with due process of law.

The DPPF further told the court that the decision was also guided by public interest and to instil confidence, fairness and competence in the criminal justice system.

He assured the court that the right of the defendant will be protected and that no party will suffer any adverse effects.

Oyedepo added that inter-agency cooperation to fight corruption was also considered by the OAGF.

He therefore asked the court to take judicial notice of the takeover of the trial by the AGF’s Office.

The AGF therefore sought adjournment to enable his office to retrieve the case file from the ICPC to thoroughly review it and take the next line of action.

The ICPC lawyer in reaction did not object to the takeover and promised that the commission will cooperate fully with the AGF office, being the agency that investigated the matter.

By consensus of lawyers, Justice Peter Kekemeke adjourned until Feb. 24 for arraignment.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports in marked FCT/HC/CR/010/26, dated and filed Jan. 16, Ozekhome as the sole defendant.

In the three counts charged obtained from ICPC, Count one alleges that Ozekhome, sometime in August 2021 or thereabouts in London, within the jurisdiction of the court, directly received House 79, Randall Avenue, London NW2 7SX, purportedly given to him by one Mr Shani Tali.

The act he knew constitutes a felony, and thereby he committed an offence contrary to Section 13 and punishable under Section 24 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.

In count two, Ozekhome was alleged to have, sometime in August 2021 or thereabouts, while being a legal practitioner and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, made a false document with a Nigerian passport, A07535463, bearing the name of Mr Shani.

ICPC alleged that the senior lawyer did this with a plan to use the same to support a claim of ownership of property known and described as “79, Randall Avenue, London NW2 78X with intent to commit fraud.”

The offence, according to the commission, is contrary to Section 363 and punishable under Section 364 of the Penal Code CAP 532 Laws of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, 2006.

Count three accused Ozekhome of dishonestly using as genuine a false “Nigeria passport A07535463, bearing the name of Mr Shani Tali” to support a claim of ownership of property known and described as “79, Randall Avenue, London NW2 7SX” when he had reason to believe that the said document was false.

ICPC said the offence is contrary to Section 366 and punishable under Section 364 of the Penal Code CAP 532 Laws of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, 2006. (NAN)