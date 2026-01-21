Alleged terrorism: Court issues bench warrant against suspects linked to Bello Turji

Bello Turji

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday issued a bench warrant for the arrest of five suspects linked to the notorious terrorist kingpin, Bello Turji.

Justice Emeka Nwite made the order after counsel for the Federal Government, David Kaswe, moved the oral application.

The development followed the defendants’ absence in court to stand trial.

They are Musa Kamarawa, Abubakar Hashimu, a.k.a. Doctor; Samuel Chinedu and Lucky Chukwuma.

When the case was called for the continuation of the trial, none of the four defendants was in court.

Justice Nwite then asked their lawyer, A.M. Lukman, about their whereabouts.

Responding, Lukman told the court that he had reached out to the 1st defendant (Kamarawa), who had promised to appear in court.

The lawyer, however, expressed surprise that the defendants were not present in court.

Kaswe then informed the court that they were in court with their witnesses as promised.

He therefore applied for a bench warrant for the defendants’ arrest, and the judge granted it.

Justice Nwite subsequently adjourned the matter until Feb. 24 for continuation of the trial.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the judge had, on Dec. 22, 2025, granted the Federal Government’s application to reopen the terrorism charge against the five suspects.

Justice Nwite granted the application in a ruling on the motion on notice filed by Kaswe, seeking an order re-listing the charge marked FHC/ABJ/CR/633/2024 in the court’s cause list.

He held that the motion, moved by Kaswe, was meritorious and adjourned the matter until Jan. 21 (today) for hearing.

NAN reports that the charge was struck out on July 8, 2025, by the judge after the defence counsel moved an oral application to the effect for lack of diligent prosecution.

The Federal Government, through the AGF, had preferred an 11-count terrorism charge against eight defendants, including Bello Turji, who is still at large.

In the charge filed on Dec. 16, 2024, by M.B. Abubakar, the Director of the Department of Public Prosecutions of the Federation, Musa Muhammed Kamarawa, Abubakar Hashimu, a.k.a. Doctor; Bashir Abdullahi; Samuel Chinedu and Lucky Chukwuma were sued as 1st to 5th defendants.

While Bello Turji, Aminu Muhammad and Sani Lawal, who are all at large, are sued as 6th to 8th defendants respectively.

The suspects were alleged to have provided material services to terrorist groups led by Turji, Kachalla Halilu, Danbokolo, Lawali, Atarwatse, Buderi and others.

They were accused of procuring and supplying illicit drugs, including penta injections and cannabis plants (aka indian hemp); food items; military and police uniforms, camouflage, boots, caps and building materials for the terror groups.

They were also accused of providing bags of cement, cover zinc, bags of nails, M.M. iron rods, etc., to terrorist camps in the forests located in Zamfara, Sokoto and Kaduna States.

The offence is said to be contrary to Section 17 of the Terrorism (Prevention) (Amendment) Act 2013 and punishable under the same section of the Act.

In count four, Kamarawa, Muhammad (at large) and Lawal (at large), sometime in 2021 in Sokoto State, allegedly aided and abetted the commission of acts of terrorism by acquiring a military gun truck from Libya and supplying the same to a terrorist, Kachalla Halilu, at a cost of approximately N28.5 million (28,500,000).

They were alleged to have paid for the gun truck partly in cash and partly via electronic transfer.

“And which you knew or had reason to believe that this vehicle would be used by Kachalla Halilu, a known terrorist, to commit acts of terrorism.

“You thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 18 (a) of the Terrorism (Prevention) (Amendment) Act 2013 and punishable under the same section of the Act,” the count read in part.

In count five, Kamarawa, Hashimu a.k.a Doctor, and Abdullahi, sometime in 2018 in Sokoto State, were alleged to have aided and abetted the commission of acts of terrorism by providing material services, including wound care, medication, and shelter, to treat gunshot injuries sustained by Bello Turji after he led his terrorist group to attack Tungar Kolo Village in Zurmi L.G.A. of Zamfara.

The offence is contrary to Section 8 (1) (b) of the Terrorism (Prevention) (Amendment) Act 2013 and punishable under the same section of the Act.

Four of the suspects, Musa Kamarawa, Abubakar Hashimu, a.k.a. Doctor; Samuel Chinedu and Lucky Chukwuma, who were arraigned on Dec. 23, 2024, before Justice Nwite, denied their involvement in the act.

The judge thereafter ordered their remand to Kuje Correctional Centre and adjourned the matter until Feb. 10, 2025, for the hearing of pending applications, including motions for the defendants’ bail.

On March 14, 2025, the court rejected the defendants’ bail request, granted an order for witness protection, and the prosecution opened its case by calling its 1st prosecution witness (PW-1), simply identified as “ABC” for security reasons.

The PW-1, while testifying in Hausa, referred to Musa Kamarawa as his childhood friend.

The witness told the court how another notorious bandit leader, Kachalla Halilu, purchased a gun truck from the Niger Republic, with the assistance of Kamarawa, to perpetrate terrorist acts in Nigeria.

After the PW-1 gave his evidence, Justice Nwite adjourned the matter until May 23, 2025, and May 26, 2025, for cross-examination and continuation of the trial.

However, on May 23, 2025, and May 26, 2025, the case could not go on due to the absence of the lead prosecuting counsel, Kaswe, in court.

The lawyer, in a letter of adjournment, was said to have travelled outside the country for an official engagement, and Justice Nwite fixed July 8, 2025, for continuation of the trial.

On July 8, 2025, Kaswe was not in court, and the defence counsel made an oral application, praying the court to strike out the case for want of diligent prosecution, and the judge granted the application.

Vanguard News