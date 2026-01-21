Air component commander reveals sophisticated tactics of Niger Delta oil thieves

…Highlights NAF Successes

By Kingsley Omonobi

PORT HARCOURT — The Air Component Commander of Operation Delta Safe and Commanding Officer of the 115 Special Operations Group, Group Captain Abdulafeez Opaleye, has disclosed that oil thieves and illegal refiners in the Niger Delta now operate as sophisticated networks, using long pipelines that stretch several kilometres into hidden community locations and timing their operations with precision to avoid detection.

Speaking during a visit by the Director of Defence Media Operations and a team of Defence Correspondents, Opaleye said the evolving tactics pose operational challenges, particularly in manpower and equipment, but have spurred innovation, enhanced training, and improved coordination across security agencies.

Highlighting the achievements of the Nigerian Air Force, he noted that the 115 Special Operations Group conducted 495 missions across 779 sorties, logging over 784 flight hours in the year. “During this period, 131 illegal refining sites were destroyed, along with dozens of boats, reservoirs, storage tanks, and dugout pits used for illicit petroleum activities,” he said.

Operational assets deployed for these missions included T-129 ATAK helicopters, EC-135 helicopters, Diamond-62 aircraft, and Wing Loong II Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), providing intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, close air support, and air mobility capabilities. Notably, the offensive deployment of UAVs for air interdiction has significantly reduced the operational capacity of oil thieves and militants.

“The sustained air presence has created psychological pressure on criminal elements, discouraging the re-establishment of illegal sites and restoring confidence along critical infrastructure corridors such as the Trans-Niger Pipeline,” Opaleye said. He added that these operations have contributed to a more secure environment and increased crude oil production, directly boosting national revenue and economic stability.

Opaleye also emphasized community engagement as a cornerstone of operations. “Security forces are not adversaries of host communities but partners in progress. By integrating communities into the security framework, intelligence sharing has improved, and criminal networks have become increasingly isolated,” he said.

On accountability, the Air Component Commander affirmed that the Armed Forces maintain zero tolerance for personnel misconduct. “This unwavering stance preserves operational integrity and public trust,” he said.

Through sustained government support, inter-agency collaboration, and community cooperation, Opaleye concluded that a safer Niger Delta and a more stable foundation for economic growth are being realized.